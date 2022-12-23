Timothy Storrs, 64

Timothy Alan Storrs, of Clarkston, died on December 21, 2022 at the age of 64.

Timothy was born on April 9, 1958 in Pontiac to the late Keith and Delores (nee: Daugherty) Storrs.

He is survived by his daughter Brittney Storrs, brother Dennis (Suzanne) Storrs, and sister Susan Kay Storrs.

Timothy was a 1976 graduate of Clarkston High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.

Online guestbook villagefh.com.