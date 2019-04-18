Tips to protect letter carriers

Clarkston letter carriers have a message to deliver to the community during National Dog Bite Prevention Week, April 14-20.

“Several of our letter carriers know first-hand about both the prevention and the pain of animal attacks, and we want to do whatever we can to help educate the community — especially parents and pet owners,” said Clarkston Post Office OIC Jake Irvan.

Postal Service officials reported, last year, 5,714 letter carriers suffered dog bites or dog attacks, said Denise Owen, Post Office Operations Manager for Area 5, Detroit District.

Safety tips include:

• Obedience training can teach dogs proper behavior and help owners control their dog in any situation;

• When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door, in another room, or on a leash;

• Dogs can be protective of their territory and may interpret the actions of letter carriers as a threat. Take precautions when accepting mail in the presence of your pet; and

• Dogs that haven’t been properly socialized, receive little attention or handling, or are left tied-up for long periods may become biters.

Check usps.com/news for more info.