To our community,

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club wishes to thank the community for attending the 2024 Clarkston Garden Walk. Your attendance at this event helps to support the work the Clarkston Garden Club does in the community throughout the year. The Garden Walks require gardens, and we were thrilled with the support from the following gardeners this year: Marc and Linda Dawson, Barry and Kim Hunt, Shannon and Tonya Straley, Vuong and Emily Duthinh, Bruce and Carole Sawyer, Eric and Nancy Haven, and Mark and Yvonne Wiedemann. These gardeners gave up a day to share their gardening endeavors with the community, plus a number of days to prepare for the Walk. All the gardens were unique. Besides the gardens, an Artisan Market was held on the library grounds and local artists were able to show their wares. Volunteer musicians and artists came to perform or paint in the gardens. Local restaurants provided Garden Walkers specials for our guests who stayed for lunch or dinner. This was truly a community effort to create a day of beauty and peace in Independence Township and Clarkston. The funds from the Walk will be used for planting materials in downtown Clarkston and the Clarkston Independence District Library grounds, a donation for the Clarkston Family Farm, scholarships for students who live in the community and mini grants for teachers to provide special projects for students. A thank you to all who participated.

Joette Kunse

On Behalf of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club