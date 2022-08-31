Dear CCS Families and Community,

On Monday, we started a new chapter at Clarkston Community Schools.

As we start the 2022-23 school year, we look at it as an opportunity for a fresh start. We are setting the trajectory for the year ahead, and the direction we are heading in is powered by positivity. After the past few years, we all deserve this feeling of hope. As we move forward, we will take all we have learned during the challenging times and move forward smarter, stronger, and more resilient.

For all of our students, from kindergarten to senior, the best is yet to be. At Clarkston, we are going to live in the present and aim for an even brighter future. We will nurture each child, connect with them, and help them to achieve their personal best. This combined effort from all our staff defines the essence of Clarkston Community Schools.

Our district is filled with the best in education. Some of our staff members have been with us for decades, and others are just beginning their careers with us. All of them, from school bus drivers to classroom teachers and everyone in between, are highly-qualified individuals dedicated to student success and well-being.

I am genuinely grateful for our students for continuing to give us purpose, our staff for their tireless efforts, our parents for trusting us with their children, and the members of our community for their continued support.

Together, we are going to have a great year!

Sincerely,

Dr. Shawn Ryan

CCS Superintendent

PHOTO: New CCS faculty joined Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan (far right, sitting) in orientation all last week, which included making a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre. While there, each one of them took the stage to talk about their hopes for the school year. Photo: Kelly Allen