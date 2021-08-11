Township children found unharmed in North Carolina

Two Independence Township children were found safe in North Carolina last Friday as Oakland County sheriff’s detectives and prosecutors were to meet Monday to return the children and their father to Oakland County.

The children, 18-month-old Avery and nine-year-old Jaden Breckenridge were found in Greenville, N.C. by local police. They were with their father, Joshua Breckenridge, at his mother’s home.

Greenville police confirmed the children were fine.

Sheriff’s detectives were alerted Thursday Breckenridge had taken his children and the biological mother’s vehicle without permission from her Independence Township home. The mother, whose name was not disclosed, told detectives Avery had a serious heart condition and believed Breckenridge was headed to North Carolina without the child’s medication.

Breckenridge is on probation for a domestic violence conviction and a condition of his probation prohibits him from leaving the state without court permission. On Friday, Judge Kelley Kostin held a Zoom call with Breckenridge and his attorney. She revoked Breckenridge’s probationary status, ordered his arrest, and set a $1 million bond.

Because the domestic violence conviction, which is against the mother, is a misdemeanor, Greenville police declined to arrest Breckenridge. They did check on the children and were satisfied they were healthy and not in any danger.

Sheriff’s detectives also observed the Zoom call and were satisfied the children were in good condition.

Breckenridge cannot be extradited for the misdemeanor. A potential kidnapping charge does not apply as Breckenridge and the mother have joint custody of the children.

Greenville police were unable to locate the GMC Sierra the mother said Breckenridge had taken without permission.