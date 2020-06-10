Township fireworks July 3

The Independence Township fireworks display is set to go off the evening of Friday, July 3, from the top of the Pine Knob ski hill.

“We’re kind of in the process of making sure we get the site secured and everything going off as planned,” said Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Director Derek Smith at the May 19 Township Board of Trustees regular meeting. “We’re all systems go.”

Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said deciding on the fireworks situation was “a tough one.”

“We were kind of caught between a rock and a hard spot with the COVID lockdowns and not sure where we were going to be come July with the stay safe, stay home provisions or social distancing or how many people you could have in a crowd, so we’re playing it safe,” Kittle said. “There will be no vehicular parking in the DTE parking lot because they are also in the same social distancing constraints, but our thought process is that the majority of people would be able to see them from their residence, hopefully their backyard or their front yard.

“This is a big deal for us being Independence Township.”

The rain date would be Sunday, July 5.

