Township not in favor of public transit millage

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Last Wednesday, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners bipartisan announced a resolution to place a countywide public transit millage on the November 8 ballot.

Should Oakland County voters approve the .95 mills for Oakland County public transportation, it will provide transportation options through SMART, the North Oakland Transportation Authority, the West Oakland Transportation Authority, and the Older Persons Commission. The millage will also provide new paratransit coverage, new micro transit areas, routes to high-demand areas, and service improvements on existing routes.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is in support of the plan, saying, “this is an opportunity to begin solving a vital economic and quality of life issue that has held our region back for decades.

“Reliable, efficient, and affordable public transportation is a critical asset for the residents and businesses of Oakland County,” added Coulter. “This proposal is a positive step toward building and expanding such a transit system across Oakland County. This solution is essential for workers trying to get to jobs and businesses that are facing a serious shortages of employees. It is also critical that our older residents have full access to on-demand services throughout the county.”

The proposal would also come at a cost of $1,800,000 to Independence Township, leading the board of trustees to oppose the proposal. The township adopted a two-page statement last week.

Part of the resolution from the township reads as follows:

“The Charter Township of Independence opposes the 2022 Oakland County Public Transportation Millage as presented on the following basis: 1) there is no evidence as to the benefit that will be provided to Independence Township residents from the resulting tax increase if the millage is approved; and 2) there is no option set forth in the ballot language to allow communities who are not members of OCTPA and/or communities who will not receive a discernable benefit to opt­ out of the millage; and 3) The proposal discriminates against Independence Township and other like and similar units of government in that it provides no allocation of funding for the services paid for and provided by the Township while providing an allocation to other entities and units of government specifically identified above.”