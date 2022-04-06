Township road work starting next week

In partnership with Independence Township, the Road Commission for Oakland County expects to begin the third year of resurfacing roads within the township this month.

The projects are being paid for primarily with special property-tax millage dollars approved by township voters in 2018. As a result of the millage, nearly all main roads in the township will be resurfaced.

Resurfacing work with millage dollars started in 2020 and will be completed this year. RCOC is paying for the remaining costs which include design, inspection, culvert replacements, and traffic enhancements.

The first road to be resurfaced in 2022 is Holcomb Road from Ellis Road to the Clarkston Village limits. Work is expected to start next Monday, April 11.

During the resurfacing work, Holcomb Road will remain open with flaggers directing traffic in the work zone.

Work on Holcomb Road is expected to be completed by late May.

Additionally, two segments of Maybee Road will be resurfaced this year:

1. Maybee Road from Clintonville Road to Capaldi Circle resurfacing work is expected to start on May 2. The road will close to through traffic, but residential and business access will be maintained throughout the project.

The detour is Maybee Road to Baldwin Road to Clarkston Road to Clintonville Road, back to Maybee Road and vice versa.

The expected completion time frame is late June.

2. Maybee Road, from Dixie Highway to Clintonville Road, resurfacing work is expected to start mid-June, and the road will remain open with flaggers directing traffic in the work zone.

Approximately $4.6 million will be spent on 2022 resurfacing projects in Independence Township.

The work is being done by Cadillac Asphalt of Farmington Hills and should be completed by late July.