Township should reimburse residents excess road improvement funds

Why did the Independence township board just vote to repay the City of the Village of Clarkston $96,220 to resolve the issue of overpayment on a 2010 contract for police and fire services while knowing that the township refused to repay the $2 million dollar overpayment that Independence Township taxpayers made? (“Township approves repayment to city for six years of overpaid fees” Aug. 7, Clarkston News.) When will the township return the two million dollar with interest overpayment that can’t legally be used on a single road that was not listed in the road improvement millage passed by taxpayers?

It’s very disappointing that not a single board member said a word about returning to township taxpayers the $2 million dollar road improvement overpayment when they voted to approve the return of the $96,220 overpayment made by the City of the Village of Clarkston. Why the double standard when it comes to repaying taxpayers?

Our hope is that our new township supervisor makes returning the township taxpayers overpayment a priority.

Michael and Lori Powell

Independence Township

Editor’s note: The Independence Township Board of Trustees recently heard a presentation regarding excess road millage funds. For the full story, please see ’Independence Twp. Board of Trustees hears presentation on excess road millage funds’ on page one of the Aug. 21 edition.