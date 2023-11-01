Township trustee steps down

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Matt Stoian was appointed to a seat on the Independence Township Board of Trustees in Nov. 2022 and said “it felt surreal.”

Nearly one year later, Stoian is stepping down due to unfortunate circumstances.

“I wanted to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with cancer and will start treatment soon,” Stoian wrote in a letter to Township Clerk Cari Neubeck dated Oct. 19. “Regretfully, it seems that I won’t be fit to serve our community for the foreseeable future. As always, I trust in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. While I don’t understand what’s happening or why, I know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. I thank you all very much for allowing me to serve with you on the board. We all know I had no experience, but you took a chance on me. It was a growing experience, and I’ll always remember it.

“Please accept this as my resignation from my position as Township Trustee.”

A township resident since 2011, Stoian said he ran for the trustee spot vacated when Jose Aliaga took over as township supervisor because he has “always appreciated the ability to cast my votes on issues.” He said in January he feels he brings a “different perspective” to the township board as well.

Stoian’s term was to expire on Nov. 20, 2024, which is when the new trustee’s term will also conclude.

The deadline for individuals to submit applications to be considered for the trustee seat is 9 a.m. on Nov. 9. The township board will then hold a special meeting with interviews and a possible appointment on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., with Nov. 16 as a possible secondary date if needed.