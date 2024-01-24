Trafficking speaker

Dawn Ames from the Michigan Abolitionist Project will speak on how to stop human trafficking Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road.

Her talk will include how to teach children not to fall victim to cunning ways of others.

She will also share strategies to help parents be aware of what children are viewing on the Internet and how to keep kids safe from online sex traffickers.

All are welcome, and there is no charge for the program.