Clarkston City Council voted 7-0, Aug. 12, to approve contracting with Shiver Tree Service for $5,000 to remove three large Silver Maple trees and trim two Walnut trees on N. Holcomb Road.

The city Tree Committee found the trees dying or at risk of falling, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“The Silver Maples were recently assessed by a tree professional who verified there was significant internal rot and a high risk of failure,” Smith said.

The trees are scheduled to be removed this week, with stump grinding and tree replacement planting in the fall.

The contract includes $4,500 for tree removal and $500 for trimming. The city will remove logs greater than 11 inches in diameter and grind the stumps.

Bids were also received from Jeremy’s Lawn and Tree Service for $4,700 for tree removal only, not tree trimming; and Owens Tree Service for $9,000.