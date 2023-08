Dr. Shivajee Nallamothu, Dr. Arlin French, Dr. Ramy Mansour, Dr. Kim Almodovar, members of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce and the staff at the Clarkston Surgery Center celebrate the grand opening of Operating Room #4, July 26 at 5701 Bow Pointe Drive. Photo: John Ransom/Winship Studio

StretchLab owner Jennifer Keahl cuts the ceremonial ribbon surrounded by coworkers and chamber members during the July 27 event at the business located at 7133 Dixie Highway. Photo: Matt Mackinder