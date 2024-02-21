Upcoming author events at Clarkston library

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Mark your calendars for two events coming up at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road.

Clarkston-based author Jim DuFresne will wrap up his long career with a presentation on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. before another Clarkston local, Bryan Chick, will host an author talk March 16 at 1 p.m.

In his presentation entitled “The End of the Trail: A Life Well Spent Walking in the Woods and Sleeping on the Ground,” DuFresne will reflect on how he stumbled into writing outdoor recreation guidebooks, showcase his top adventures from his favorite titles, and explain why it’s time to follow a different path.

This year, DuFresne’s classic “Isle Royale National Park: Foot Trails & Water Routes” will celebrate its 40th year of continuous publication, an amazing achievement in the world of book publishing.

Affectionally known at the park as the “backpacker’s bible,” the book was released in 1984 as the first detailed trail and paddling guide to an area in Michigan.

Since then, DuFresne has gone on to pen more than 20 outdoor guidebooks for a range of wild places, from Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and New Zealand to Michigan’s own Porcupine Mountains.

Books will be available for autographs that evening.

Chick’s new book, “The Wayfinders Series, Book 1” will be released March 12 and the library is teaming up with Clarkston-based Inscribe Books for his event.

From the author of the bestselling “Secret Zoo” series, which has sold nearly one million copies, Wayfinders is a delightful tale of a father and daughter who set out on a quest to save a group of fairy tale creatures.

Between school and family drama, Chloe has more than enough on her plate, but when a giant literally crashes into her house, not to mention the mermaid in the bathtub and the unicorn in the barn, Chloe and her father find themselves on a wild adventure to save a group of fairy tale creatures and help return them to their home.

To do so, they must find a way to reopen a secret portal to a magical world while preventing others from taking the magic for themselves.

Chloe and her dad must be brave, work together, and face their biggest fears, or they risk losing their magical new friends forever.

Wayfinders introduces a brand-new world of enchantment and adventure, perfect for fans of “The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” “Crenshaw,” and “When You Trap a Tiger.”

Registration for this event is now open at tinyurl.com/4jpsyews.

For more information on either event, call the library at 248-625-2212 or visit the library’s website at cidlibrary.org.

File photo: Matt Mackinder