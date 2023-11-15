Upcoming concert at CHS

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble (SEMWE) will present its Fall Concert on Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Clarkston High School Performing Arts Center, 6094 Flemings Lake Road.

The concert is open to the public and admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted and appreciated.

Conducted by former Clarkston Director of Bands Cliff Chapman, who served Clarkston for 27 years, the band will perform “Aubrey Fanfare” by Jack Stamp, “Blithe Bells” by J. S. Bach, arranged Percy Grainger, “Blue Shades” by Frank Ticheli, “Green Bushes” by Percy Grainger, “With Heart and Voice” by David Gillingham, “Midway March” by John Williams, “The Pines of the Appian Way” from Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome,” and “Shenandoah” by Omar Thomas.

In the second half of the concert, the Southeastern Michigan Wind Ensemble will also be joined by high school honor musicians from area high schools.

SEMWE will also welcome guest conductors Dr. Pamela Klena, assistant professor of music at Oakland University, and Michael Lewis, current director of bands at Clarkston High School.

For more information on the event, visit semwe.org, email info@semwe.org, or call 248-462-9043.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: From left, Cliff Chapman, Pamela Klena, Mike Lewis.