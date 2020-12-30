Upcoming roundabout will have ‘zero township cost’

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

When plans were announced for a new roundabout coming to the intersection of Oak Hill and Sashabaw roads on the border of Independence Township and Brandon Township, replacing the current four-way stop, response on social media was fairly mixed.

“We live on the Clarkston/Lake Orion border and frequent them on Baldwin Road,” said Julie Getzin Busyn. “They’ve been a huge improvement for both safety and traffic flow. Hope it delivers the same for Sashabaw.”

“As someone who turns from Oak Hill to Sashabaw twice daily, I personally feel it’s an awful decision,” noted Cindy Hamilton. “The four-way light has fixed the danger of turning south onto Sashabaw during rush hour. These things are turning up in the most bizarre places. Hello, White Lake Road.”

The project will be done by the Road Commission for Oakland County and will start this winter with tree removal in the area, followed by utility relocation in the spring of 2021, road construction next summer, and completion in the fall of 2021.

“The RCOC has informed the township that the Oak Hill and Sashabaw intersection has been the location of some very severe accidents over the years,” Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said. “The RCOC is of the opinion this traffic-calming tool will reduce the severity and the number of accidents moving forward, which the township 100 percent supports. There will be zero township cost for this project.”

Cost of the project is expected to be $1.25 million, with 50 percent paid by the RCOC and 50 percent from federal road funds.

“Independence residents living in the northern part of the township shouldn’t be inconvenienced too much with this project as no residential neighborhood access roads are planned to be blocked,” said Kittle. “Using Pine Knob Road will not get you around this construction project like many were doing with the Sashabaw-Whipple Lake culvert project.”

Kittle said north-south Brandon commuters will be forced to take the detour route as outlined by the RCOC as the Oak Hill-Sashabaw intersection will be completely closed for a couple of months.

The project will include reconstructing one-third mile of roadway with asphalt pavement.

The reconstructed road will include curbs and gutters, installation of ADA-compliant crosswalks, installation of storm sewers, drainage improvements, and intersection lighting.

The project will require the use of a small section of land that is currently part of Independence Oaks County Park. The land will be replaced with additional parkland elsewhere.