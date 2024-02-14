USPHL hockey honors

Clarkston native Austin Combs has been named the United States Premier Hockey League’s Midwest East Division Forward of the Week with the Mount Clemens-based Metro Jets.

The 20-year-old Combs is skating in his third USPHL Premier season and second with the Jets organization after seeing time during the 2022-23 season with the Motor City Gamblers, a franchise based in Fraser.

He registered a goal and seven assists for eight points in two games against the Decatur Blaze last week and currently has 37 points in 33 games, which helps add up to 82 points in 85 games.