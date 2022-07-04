Vada Wilkerson, 93

Vada H. Wilkerson, of Clarkston, passed away July 1, 2022 at the age of 93.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon.

Mother of Clifford (Debbie) Wilkerson and Wilma (Bruce) Hill, grandmother of Clifford Wilkerson, Jr., Danny Hill, Cheri (Ryan) Smith, Crystal (Kyle) Chapa, and Kelli (Jake) Wojtkowicz, great-grandmother of Breanna, Chelsea, “Clifford “Cliffy,” Alexis, Natalie, Addison, Gavin, Tyler, Abigail, and Nicholas, sister of Lincoln Chafin and the late Perry Chafin.

Vada was born in Castlewood, Va., but later moved to Clarkston where she was proud to call home for over 40 years. She chose to live a simple and quiet life and took great pride in her role as a mother to her two children. This same amount of pride and joy was shared with her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vada had an enormous amount of love for her family – a love which was equally felt for her in return. Her gentle presence and kind heart will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Vada’s 93 years of life will be held Wednesday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Ottawa Park Cemetery immediately following the service on Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind or to a charity of your choice.

