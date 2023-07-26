Veterans, military to get free admission to Ally Challenge

Tournament officials have announced that complimentary admission to The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren is available to members of the United States Armed Forces (Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and Retirees) and veterans, courtesy of Dow.

U.S. Armed Forces and veteran admission to the tournament includes access to the Dow VET Den located on the 18th green at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc. Guests will enjoy premium golf viewing and complimentary snacks and beverages. The Dow VET Den is open Thursday (7:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m.–6 p.m.), Saturday (8 a.m.–5 p.m.), and Sunday (9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.), Aug. 24–27.

Active Duty, National Guard, Military Reserve Service Members, Military Retirees and Military Veterans, receive two complimentary tickets for each day of the tournament, Thursday-Sunday.

For tickets and additional information visit theallychallenge.com/tickets/military-tickets/

A valid Department of Defense issued ID or photo ID must be provided. This special offer extends to family members and dependents of approved Active Duty, National Guard, Military Reserve Service Members, Military Retirees and Military Veterans. Fans 17 and under are admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

In other news, The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren has officially sold out of the tournament’s Hole 17 Skybox hospitality venue.

“These premier suites located on the famed par-3 are among the most popular ways to entertain clients and customers during tournament week, offering some of the best viewing, amenities and an unparalleled experience,” said Erin Stone, the tournament’s director of business development and community engagement.

The tournament’s remaining hospitality venues include an air-conditioned suite opportunity on Hole No. 18, Shared Hospitality within Club 1957, and reserved Box Seat Tables on the 17th Tee Box, all featuring culinary delights from Andiamo Restaurant Group—official tournament caterer—hosted bar, signature cocktails and access to the concerts on Friday and Saturday evening. Just one Concert Cabana remains for Saturday’s Ally Community Concert, which features reserved space, soft seating, hosted drinks and refreshments.

Tickets for the 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren are on sale. The tournament is open to spectators from Thursday (Aug. 24) to Sunday (Aug. 27) and ticket prices start at $10. Upgraded grounds ticket experiences include The Porch @ 9 & 18 and Front of Stage tickets for the Ally Community Concert. For a complete listing of ticket options, visit theallychallenge.com.