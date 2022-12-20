Victoria Monroe, 82

Victoria Ann “Vicki” Monroe, of Clarkston, passed away December 17, 2022 at the age of 82.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Ronald.

Beloved mother of Andrew (Heather) Monroe and Douglas Monroe, proud grandma of Jarred, Chase, and Kole and great-grandma of Lincoln.

Also preceded in death by her two brothers Robert and John Czajka.

Vicki worked for several years for the city of Pontiac, as a social worker in the children’s welfare unit. Her tremendous compassion and patience for the young individuals she mentored was unmatched. She saw great value in continuing to further her education, and proudly earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource development as well as a Master’s in social work.

Some might say Vicki’s primary hobby was just that, continuing to expand her knowledge of all things. When she wasn’t learning or helping others, she was enjoying the love and comfort which came just from being around family.

Vicki will be warmly remembered for her servant’s heart, and her concern and empathy for others.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, December 26, 5-7 p.m. Funeral mass is Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Daniel Catholic Church.

