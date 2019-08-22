Video board

Independence Township is seeking two volunteers to serve on the Video Center board to oversee Independence Television located within Clarkston High School.

The nine-member board will meet quarterly to discuss budget as well as make recommendations for programing, staffing, and overall development. Each appointed citizen will hold a three-year term. The board will include the school’s video manager and township’s station manager as non-voting members. The seven voting member includes a member from the Board of Education, a member of the township Board of Trustees, two citizens appointed by the Board of Education, as well as three Independence Township citizens appointed by the Township Board.

Contact Independence Township Station Manager Matt Bleau at 248-623-3661 or mbleau@indtwp.com