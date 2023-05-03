Village Players back on stage

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

As the seasons change from winter to spring, the Clarkston Village Players’ next show looks to put a spring in your step.

The group’s May performance, “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” by Michael and Susan Parker, is a delightful farce that takes a hilarious turn when some pills Henry designed to increase the libido of menopausal women get switched with Bud the Stud’s Viagra pills.

Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed and Breakfast has been successful for many years. Her guests (nearly all women) return year after year. Her next door neighbor, Bud “the Stud” Davis, believes they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons.

The prim and proper Mrs. Stancliffe steadfastly denies this, but reluctantly accepts that he good for business.

Her other neighbor, a retired chemist, has developed a blue pill called “Venusia,” to increase the libido of menopausal women.

Bud gets his hands on some of the pills and the fun begins. Once the mayhem settles down, all the women find their lives moving in new and surprising directions.

The show will be presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, is directed by Susan Craves and produced by Karen McClellan.

Performances are May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 at the Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road.

Tickets are available online at clarkstonvillageplayers.org/tickets or by calling 248-425-5842.

***

In addition, the Clarkston Village Players Youth Theatre is holding auditions for their summer production of “The SpongeBob Musical” on May 6 at 10 a.m. and May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot Theatre.

Students ages 10-18 are eligible and are asked to prepare a one-minute song to sing.

For more information, visit cvpyouththeatre.com.

PHOTO: From left, Steve Sanger, Jim Hoxsey, Brenda Lehman, Tracy Wright, Elaine Riedel, and Sara Sanger star in the Clarkston Village Players’ “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” May show. Photo: Provided by Sara Sanger