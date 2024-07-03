Vincent Jr.”Vince” Alonzi, 86

Vincent Jr. ”Vince” Alonzi, age 86 of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 27, 2024. Devoted husband of Dolores,

Loving father of Scott Alonzi, Victoria (Dennis) Guest, Deborah (Tony) Gilbert, Thomas (Lorelei) Alonzi, step-father of Sonia (Ken) Foster, Gary (Laura) Mills, and Christopher (Jody) Mills; proud grandfather of 19; great-grandfather of 19; great-great grandfather of 1; brother of Mary Litka; brother in law of Mary Jane Alonzi, and Robert (Gail) Halabicky; and uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Catherine, brothers, Angelo and Luigi Alonzi, sister in law, Joann Alonzi and brother in law, Joseph Litka.

Vince proudly served his country in the United States Navy on a submarine from 1955 to 1963. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and went to work for General Motors Truck and Bus, retiring with 33 years of service. While working at GM, Vince went back to college, earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Oakland University. Vince was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church, and a past member of the Ortonville Rotary Club and the North Oakland Disaster Relief Team (NODRT), where he volunteered in many capacities and was always there to lend a helping hand. After retirement, he worked at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home for several years. Vince enjoyed history, traveling and golfing, but his greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband, dad, and grandpa who dearly loved his family.

Visitation will be July 6 at 12 p.m., at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive Clarkston, with funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Residential Hospice or North Oakland Disaster Relief Team.

Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com