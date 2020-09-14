Virginia Thompson, 91

Virginia E. Thompson, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at her home on September 11, 2020 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by husband Basil and granddaughter Jennifer Johansen-Hall.

Mother of Susan (late Rick) Johansen-Parks, Marilyn (Vincent Sr) Dean and David Paull, grandma of Vincent Jr (Jessica) Dean, Nicole (Joseph) Mitchell, Hailey and Chelsea Paull, great-grandma of Liam, Ashlyn, Brinley, Ava, Elijah, Jonah and Samuel.

Virginia was a charter member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and served as a Stephen Minister, on the Altar Guild, and in the choir.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed synchronized swimming, golfing, and bowling.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, September 14 from 4-8 p.m. Masks required and only 10 people per gathering space.

Funeral service is Tuesday, September 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Waterford, with visiting at the church at 10 a.m.

Interment at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.