From left, Clarkston children Anna, 5, Olivia, 3, and Jacob, 7, Koslowski visit with Santa at the Beaumont Center for Children’s Rehabilitation. The center hosted the annual holiday party for Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy pediatric patients and their families on Dec. 13. The party was sponsored by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and supported by Pilots for Kids. About 400 guests enjoyed meeting pilots from Delta Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Piedmont Airlines, Sky West, and others as they passed out gifts to each child. The families also enjoyed crafts, Fairytale Productions photo booth, dinner, and visits with Delta Airlines mascot Baldy the Eagle. Photo provided