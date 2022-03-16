Waldon Road paving meeting

The Road Commission for Oakland County is hosting a public information meeting tonight, March 16, about the planned 2023-24 project to pave the gravel section of Waldon Road from Baldwin Road to Clintonville Road on the border of Independence and Orion townships.

The meeting is from 4-7 p.m. in the seventh grade cafeteria of Sashabaw Middle School, 5565 Pine Knob Lane, in Independence Township. The cafeteria is located at the rear of the building, and participants should use Door 11 to enter the school.

The meeting will be open-house format. There will not be a formal presentation, but RCOC staff will be present to answer questions throughout the meeting.