The Clarkston Area Backyard Birders (CABB) and the Clarkston Family Farm (CFF) have teamed up to create the inaugural Wally’s Scholarship Essay Contest.

The scholarship honors the memory of Wally Niezguski, a well-loved local organic farmer and longtime CFF supporter, and a founding CABB member.

“The contest’s goal is to increase awareness in young people of the positive influence of birds and natural habitats on their lives and thereby foster an appreciation for wise environmental stewardship,” said Larry Kodosky, CABB member who is overseeing the project,

The contest is open to high school seniors in the Avondale, Brandon, Clarkston, Pontiac, Lake Orion and Oxford School Districts planning to attend college or vocational school.

Homeschool high school seniors are encouraged to apply.

Students wishing to enter the contest will submit a 500 – 550 words, original work essay which answers, “How do our local birds and their natural habitats enrich your life?”

“Our work at the Clarkston Family Farm is elevated by collaborations such as these,” said Chelsea O’Brien, executive director of the CFF.

A complete description of the contest guidelines is available at clarkstonfamilyfarm.regfox.com/wallys-scholarship-contest.

The deadline for essay submissions is April 7.

The contest scholarship committee will award two cash prizes: $1,000 first place, $500 second place. The contest winners will be notified May 15-22.

The winners will be honored on June 11 at a garden party at the Clarkston Family Farm.

Any contest questions can be directed to the Scholarship Committee at wallyscholessay@gmail.com.

PHOTO: A goldfinch in Brandon Township. Photo: Jonathan Schechter