Walter Brancheau, 82

BRANCHEAU

Walter T. “Walt” Brancheau, of Clarkston, passed away Dec. 31, 2023 at the age of 82.

Preceded in death by his wife of nearly 59 years, Cynthia, and his son Keith.

Father of Debbie Barba, Scott Brancheau, and Dawn (Gregg) Zydeck, grandpa of Jake Brancheau, Clarisa Garcia, Taylor (Sheena) Brancheau, Connor Carpenter, Megan (fiancé Tom Symanski) Zydeck, and Kristen (Jared) Tura, and great-grandpa of Jeremiah, Noah, Bella, Madeline, Braxton, Savannah, and Sierra.

Walt was the last surviving of 10 siblings.

Walt served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from General Motors. He was a member at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston since 1971 and longtime member of Knights of Columbus, Clarkston Council. He volunteered with the senior center delivering Meals on Wheels.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Jan. 5 from 4-8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6 p.m.

Funeral Mass is Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Independence Township Senior Center (6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48348) or St. Vincent de Paul (c/o St. Daniel SVdP Council, 7010 Valley Park, Clarkston, MI 48346).

