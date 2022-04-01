Walter Myers, 76

Walter Raymond Myers passed away on March 28, 2022 at the age of 76 after a three-month battle with cancer.

He was a Ford Motor Company motor mechanic retiree, Marine Corps veteran, member of the Yesteryears Tractor Club, past president of the Clarkston Eagles, and the loving father of one son Walter Jr. and husband of wife Carol for 54 years.

He is preceded in death by father Raymond and mother Verda, infant daughter Jennifer, and nephew John.

He is survived by his wife and son, a sister Shirley (Myers) Stewart, a brother Dwight (Penny) Myers, and three nieces.

His was a life well lived.

There will be no visitation or services; a private memorial service and burial will take place in Ohio at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Michigan.

