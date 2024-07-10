Waterford Twp. man dies in motorcycle crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — A 42-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being fatally injured on Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed in Independence Township.

According to police, the motorcycle sideswiped one car and then was struck by another on Sashabaw Road near Fowler Drive.

The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. when the man, driving a 2002 Honda CBR900 south on Sashabaw, failed to maneuver a curve and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a northbound 2018 Jeep Compass that was being driven by a 27-year-old Waterford Township man, the police report states.

After striking the Jeep, both the motorcyclist and the motorcycle fell to the ground and were struck by a second car traveling northbound, a 2022 Ford Bronco being driven by a 47-year-old Independence Township resident, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police noted that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and all other drivers were wearing seat belts.

An autopsy on the motorcyclist is expected to be performed by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office. It is unknown if alcohol use was a factor in the crash, however police allege that speed was a factor which is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

