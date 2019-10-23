Waterford Twp.

AT&T Mobility proposes to build a 105-foot Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 6515 Highland Rd, Waterford, Oakland County, MI 48327, Lat: 42-39-31.28, Long: -83-24-57.31. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1145374.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Camille Neitzel, c.neitzel@trileaf.com, 1821 Walden Office Sq, Suite 510, Schaumburg, IL 60173, 630-227-0202.