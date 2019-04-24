Wayne T. BURKEEN

BURKEEN, Wayne T., of Warren; formerly of Paris, TN; passed away April 23, 2019; age 92. Preceded in death by his wife Eva “Jean”; father of Jerry (Sue) Burkeen, Kathy Martin and Bruce (Christine) Burkeen; grandfather of Jeremy, Justin, Evan and Ethan; great grandfather of Evan; brother of Wayman “Jack” Burkeen; also preceded in death by his siblings Keys (Francis) Burkeen, Ola (Bud) Winchester, James Reiley “Bud” Burkeen and Bertha Mae Canup. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com