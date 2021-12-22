Wendi’s Word: Christmas movie mania

It’s hard to believe Christmas is only a few days away.

It’s been different this year, not quite there in the holiday spirit but getting closer. A few of the ways I get into the spirit is with music and movies.

The weekend weather was perfect if you didn’t have to be out and about shopping. The snow provided a great background to stay inside with popcorn, hot cocoa and holiday movies.

For this week’s column, I present my top five Christmas movies.

5. “A Christmas Story” I know even with a few cable stations playing this for a straight 24 hours it’s in the top. It’s a classic. Just so many things stand out – quotes and images like the leg lamp and pink bunny suit.

4. “Elf” “SAAAAANTA! I KNOW HIM” I don’t watch a lot of Will Ferrell movies, but I love “Elf.” It’s a fun movie. An oversized elf from the North Pole in the city.

3. “The Holiday” Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz trade homes during the holiday. Yes, a romantic comedy. It’s just the type of movies I like. But, there are some great characters like Arthur – “You, I can tell, are a leading lady, but for some reason you are behaving like the best friend.”

2. “Love Actually” Yes, another feel good movie. I like all the vignettes.

1. “Babes in Toyland” I am talking about the 1961 version made by Disney with Annette Funicello. Now with Disney-plus it’s at the touch of the fingers. I don’t know it’s just always been the top Christmas classic for me. It was always on. Like “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, just always on.

Netflix’s “Holiday in the Wild” receives an Honorable Mention. I watch it all year long.

No Hallmark movies on the list. I do like a good Hallmark Christmas movie. I know to some they may all seem the same (and it’s true.) But they are just feel good movies. I usually have them on as background noise…in the summer so around Christmas I tend to take a break.

Oliver would probably not admit his favorite holiday movie is “All I Want for Christmas” (it has a dog in it – that’s the draw.) Jonathan would probably say Grinch, any version of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!