What ‘Matt’ers: Optimism seems to be ramping up in Clarkston these days

Springtime, especially in Michigan, alwayds brings out the optimistic folks in all parts of the state.

This was true even before the pandemic.

But in 2022, it all feels different, doesn’t it?

We keep seeing COVID-19 numbers decrease, businesses are either opening, reopening, or getting back on their feet, and schools are open for in-person learning with no masks required.

In our day-to-day lives, nothing is ever perfect, but it’s always important to stay positive.

Just check out the pages of The Clarkston News, which start on Page 21. There is a lot going on and so much to be grateful and thankful for in our local community.

In talking and emailing with people from Clarkston, I have seen skyrocketing optimism.

People seem to be less on edge, less vile on social media, and anxious to get past this pandemic.

Soon, the snow will be gone (I think), the days will be longer, and the Tigers might be playing meaningful baseball. Fingers crossed.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Everest sophomore Kathleen Thibodeau gives two thumbs up during recent auditions for the school’s spring musical, “High School Musical.” Photo provided