What ‘Matt’ers: ‘Tis the season for family time, reflection, preparing for 2024

Matt Mackinder

Yes, I have written at length in this space the last few columns on how much I love Christmas and all that goes with it.

It just can’t be overstated enough, if I do say so myself.

The Christmas season always takes me back to my youth and how much I looked forward to going to the mall to see Santa Claus and tell him what new toy I wanted. Then Christmas Eve was about looking spiffy and going to church and afterwards, going to look at all the houses decorated on the way home.

Christmas morning was just like the movies. Up early and darting right to the Christmas tree to see what Santa brought us.

It was such an innocent time, you know?

As the years wore on, we understood that Santa was a belief and not really someone who snuck down our chimney when we were asleep. After all, I had to ask my parents year after year how he made it to our tree when we didn’t have a chimney.

I still embraced the season and all that leads up to Dec. 25. One year, my younger brother and sister and I went to the mall to get our picture taken with Santa as a gift to our parents. The next year, Mom and Dad returned the favor.

It always seems that the holiday season makes everyone feel great and bubbly inside. Now, I know, the holidays can also be full of stress, and I understand that. These days, part of that stress is ordering something from Amazon and seeing the delivery date is anywhere from Dec. 20 to Jan. 8.

Nooooooooo!

Here’s a solution: SHOP LOCAL!

Once my wife and I started a family of our own, we saw the excitement of Christmas through our kids’ eyes, realizing that it wasn’t that long ago that we were those ages, full of pep and enthusiasm. We got so much joy on Christmas morning of waking up and having them wait to come down to the tree while we got the cameras set up.

The looks on their faces were priceless.

Then one by one, they recognized that Mom and Dad were Santa. We reiterated to each of them as that happened that there is still Christmas spirit, magic if you will. And not to ruin it for the others.

The kids are now 18, 16, and 13. And I know, where did the time go? Christmas is still a blast. A few weeks back, we were all home at the same time (a rare feat in the Mackinder household) and put up our two trees and decorated the house with Christmas music playing in the background. And everyone got along.

We found old Christmas projects the kids made during elementary school, old Christmas cards, and ornaments that all had a story behind them.

It was a great day. I mean, a really great day!

I think when we really sit back and reflect on Christmas, yes, it definitely is about Jesus’ birth and the many ways we celebrate. The best way to do that is surrounded by family.

As we make plans for the rest of the month and beyond, like I have said time and time again, choose family time over anything. Family is everything and family is forever.

The day I wrote this column (last Saturday), there was not a snowflake to be seen and it had rained a bit. Not your typical holiday weather, but on a day where I was off to take in the Clarkston Holiday Market and Holiday Lights Parade, I’ll take it. See more in this edition on the market and parade. Those two events really put you in the Christmas frame of mind, for sure.

As Christmas fades and we start to refresh for the new year on the horizon, we always list ways we want to be better or do better once Jan. 1 rolls around. I do it. You do it. We all do it.

I absolutely love how the holidays tend to give us that extra boost as we head into the new year with a renewed sense of confidence and willingness to accept change and seek improvement as we start the new calendar.

Like I have seen it in my almost five years with the Clarkston News and really getting to know Clarkston and Independence Township and the surrounding areas, being here is a joy and a highlight of my professional career. The people I have met and work with on a daily basis have been phenomenal and I look forward to continuing that in 2024.

So as we are less than two weeks away from that magical Dec. 25, sing those carols, gobble up that food, and make time to share positive words and affection with those closest to you.

Give back to your community and help those around you that may not be as fortunate.

Until next time, Clarkston.

Merry Christmas!

And don’t shoot your eye out.