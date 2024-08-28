Wife of Revolutionary War soldier honored at Lakeview Cemetery

(From left) Charlotte Cooper Sashabaw Plains Chapter, NSDAR, Parker Hagle State President of Children of the American Revolution and Eddie Howell of Jeremiah Clark, Sons of the American Revolution invite the public to attend the grave marking of Clarkston pioneer Sarah Jackson Merrill. Photo provided.

By Joette Kunse

Contributing Writer

America 250, the Semiquincentennial of our country’s beginning, is coming up in 2026. The Sashabaw Plains Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Jeremiah Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Michigan Society Children of the American Revolution are planning a grave marking at Lakeview Cemetery, 6150 White Lake Road on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. to memorialize the life of Sarah Jackson Merrill, a daughter and widow of a Revolutionary War soldiers and begin the celebration of America 250.

Sarah Jackson Merrill was one of 13 siblings in the 1770s, living in a remarkable time. She was a young child when her father enlisted in the Revolutionary War. She later married Caleb Merrill in New York, also a veteran of the Revolutionary War, entering at 17 years of age. Together, the Merrills had ten children. When some of their adult children relocated to Michigan in the early 1840s to purchase cheap land, the parents followed at the ages of 77 and 75 respectively. Caleb lived only a year after making the journey to Michigan but Sarah Merrill lived to be 94 years of age and a spectator of three wars; the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and the Civil War.

After her husband passed away, Sarah Merrill lived with her grandson and family on a farm, just north of Springfield Elementary School. Later, Sarah moved into Clarkston and lived with her daughter Charlotte, who was the proprietor of a boarding house on East Washington Street in the village.

The Merrill family produced 38 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. The notable life of Sarah Jackson Merrill will be portrayed by Lois Keel, a local storyteller and Daughter of the American Revolution. The chapters are searching for additional Merrill family members.

The public is invited to attend. There will be a Sons of the Revolution Color Guard present in their Revolutionary War uniforms. Refreshments and seating are provided at Lakeview Cemetery in the historical section to the left as you enter the cemetery. For more information, contact Joette Kunse at jkhorses46@gmail.com.