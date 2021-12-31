William Grace III, 62

William J. Grace III, of Clarkston, went to be with his Lord on December 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 62.

Beloved husband of Irene, proud first-born son of Dr. William J. Grace, Jr. and the late Joan M. Grace, brother of Joseph Grace, Diane Culpepper, and Daniel Grace. Bill is also survived by his Godmother Judy and Hank Regulski, four nieces and nephews, and his cherished fur babies Tigger, Braxton, Angel, and Chiquita.

Bill was very proud of his accomplishments as a certified arborist and thoroughly enjoyed spending his time outside in nature.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well, an organization which was dear to his heart.

Bill was a 30-plus year member of Narcotics Anonymous and was very proud of being clean and sober.

He has many cherished friendships that have become his family. Bill fought hard, with the support of his wife Irene, to make the best of his time left here on earth. He will be dearly missed by many.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Wednesday January 5 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass is Thursday, January 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, where friends may arrive at church any time after 9:30 a.m. Interment at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

