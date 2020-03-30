William K. ZSIFKOV

ZSIFKOV, William K.; of Clarkston formerly of Taylor; unexpectedly passed away at home on March 28, 2020; age 59; father of Matthew Halbauer-Zsifkov and Nicole (Mitchell Perhay) Zsifkov and their mother, Janine Miracle; grandpa “Papa Bill” of Jaxsun Halbauer-Zsifkov; son of Eva (late George) Zsifkov; preceded in death by his brother Robert “Bobby” Zsifkov. Bill formerly owned and operated Innovated Fab & Design, Ortonville. He loved anything with a motor, especially Ford trucks, motorcycles and dirt bikes. Due to the public health crisis, services will be limited to 50 family/friends and will be by invitation only at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Donations may be made to the family’s GoFundMe account. The direct link is located on Bill’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com