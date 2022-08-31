William Maier, 86

William H. Maier, of Metamora, formerly of Clarkston, passed away August 28, 2022 at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by his wife Marie.

Beloved father of Bill (Julie Kaloustian) Maier and Kurt (Tracey) Maier, proud grandpa of Erik, Kristin, Megan, and Cameron.

Bill retired from General Motors as a tool and die supervisor. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, camping and water skiing. Bill appreciated driving the new GM vehicles and made many lake friends on Deer Lake, Sage Lake and Lake Lapeer.

Graveside service is Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

