William Neff, 91

William E. “Bill” Neff, of Clarkston, passed away on May 3, 2023 at the age of 91.

Beloved husband of Dorothy for 68 years.

Loving father of Karen (Mark) Postal, Steve (Michelle) Neff, and Lori Doran. Proud grandfather of Bret (Lauren) Postal, Adam (Kelly) Postal, Robert Neff, and Madison Neff. Loving great-grandfather of Ava, Waylon, Charlotte, Porter, and Finley.

Bill was originally from Lonaconing, Md., where he met the love of his life, Dorothy. He was a trumpet player in the Lonaconing Marching Band. Bill graduated from Frostburg State Teachers College and earned a master’s degree from Wayne State University. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. Bill was a principal and teacher in Pontiac for many years. He was assistant superintendent for Clarkston Community Schools for over 20 years.

Bill was an active member and Elder at First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. He was a diehard Ohio State University fan. Bill enjoyed creating stained glass, reading, investigating ancestry, and painting but most importantly, loved spending time with family.

Visitation is Sunday May 7, from 3-5 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private funeral service Monday, May 8 at First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 99 Wayne Street Pontiac, MI 48342.

