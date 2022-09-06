William Oberlin, 77

William H. “ Bill” Oberlin, of Clarkston, formerly of New Jersey, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at McLaren Hospital at the age of 77.

Husband of Lori, father of Amy (late Adam) Almas and Sara (Joe) Thomas, Grandpa/Papa of Zachary Almas, Justin Almas, Jason Almas, Annabelle Thomas, Sadie Thomas, Sophia Pierce, Gage Wylie, Reagan Eden, and Elle Eden, stepfather of Matthew (Tara) Edens and David Edens, brother of the late Gail Lynch, uncle of Tim and Chris Lynch, son-in-law of Mary Ann (late Jack) Bain, and friend/former husband of Jackie.

Preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Diana.

Bill earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and served proudly in the U.S. Army.

He quickly became a mogul in the telecommunications industry. His accomplishments included a very successful business turn-around with Allnet Communications from 1989-95, and starting his own company, Bullseye Telecom, in 1999. Bullseye was the largest privately owned telecom company in Southeastern Michigan and achieved many accolades during its tenure, such as placement on the INC 500 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2005, No. 7 on Crain’s Detroit Business list of Veteran-Owned Michigan Businesses in 2015, America’s Most Honored Businesses by American Registry from 2016-17, Channel Vision’s Visionary Spotlight Award Winner in 2018, and Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For List in 2020.

He was most proud, however, of his accomplishments involving people. His colleagues and staff would all tell you that he expected the best but nurtured people and created an atmosphere of achievement and comradery. Bullseye repeatedly turned a profit when other telecoms could not, and, during COVID, Bullseye paid all its employees on time and did not lay off one person.

He recently completed a significant chapter of his life with the sale of Bullseye – the culmination of a lifetime of achievement in the Telecom industry.

Bill had many other “grandchildren” and people in which he invested. During COVID, he always made sure the food pantries were financially supported. He was that friend, to all, with the quirky sense of humor. He loved all people, and though he was classy, he did not have a pretentious bone in his body.

He was a member at Oakhurst and enjoyed traveling, golfing, exercising, and hiking.

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial service is Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. at Kirk in the Hills, Bloomfield Township.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

