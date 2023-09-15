William Sclesky, 82

SCLESKY

William “Bill” J. Sclesky, of Clarkston, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023 at the age of 82.

Husband of Connie, father of Kevin (Lauren) Sclesky, Mike (Ann) Sclesky, Derek Sclesky, Kyle Sclesky, Lisa (Hassan) Salim, and Chris (Carolyn) Morgan, grandfather of Tiffany, Chelsey, Morgan, Christine, Jennifer, Amy, Alexander, Nickolas, and Joshua, great-grandfather of 11, and brother of Mary Kay, Rose, Jean, Becky, and Michelle.

Preceded in death by his brother Duane and his parents William and Julia Sclesky.

Bill was a good man with an amazing voice. On top of karaoke, he had been a member of the Waterford Barbershop quartet and in his own band. He was also an avid hunter.

He loved his family very much. Bill was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held for Bill at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Family and friends may arrive any time after 11:30 a.m.

