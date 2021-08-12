William Williams, 89

William Brown “Bill” Williams, of Grand Blanc, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the age of 89.

Bill was born in Detroit on April 2, 1932, the son of William Brown and Martha Clotilde (Palms) Williams II. Bill attended St. Hugo and graduated from St. Frederick’s High School in 1950. Bill obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Detroit and his master’s degree from the Chrysler Institute. Bill worked as an engineer for Chrysler until 1996.

Bill met his beloved wife, Mary Anne Bell, when they were just two years old. On July 6, 1957, the two were united in marriage at St. Hugo. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1957. Bill was a man of profound faith.

Prior to relocating to Grand Blanc in 2018, Bill and Mary Anne were residents of the Village of Clarkston for over 20 years, enjoying everything life on North Main Street had to offer. Bill was known for his impeccable integrity and prodigious memory. Bill was an incredible handyman, traveler, and Detroit Tigers fan. He could build or fix anything from homes to cars. At the age of 60, he learned how to ride horses.

Above all, he loved his family with a fierce passion.

Left to cherish William’s memory are his loving wife Mary Anne, sons John and wife Ellen, of Clarkston, Thomas and wife Elizabeth, of Rome, Italy, Michael and wife Lisa, of Cumming, Ga., Matthew and wife Patricia, of Grand Blanc, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Marilee Williams and Jane Redig, several cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary Emeline, brothers, and sister-in-law.

Mass of Christian burial took place on Monday, August 16, at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church.