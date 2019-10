Folks enjoyed wines of the world, micro brewery beers, mixed spirits, and appetizers and desserts served by local restaurants at Clarkston Rotary Club’s A Taste of the Holidays gala, Oct. 24 at Bordine Nursery.

They raised funds for Rotary’s local community service, international projects, student scholarships, and youth exchange programs for both inbound and outbound high school students.

— Photos by Matt Mackinder