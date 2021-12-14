Winter coat drive

A winter drive is being organized by Clarkston Interact, the Clarkston Feminist Club, and the Clarkston Jr. Optimist Club, this Friday and Saturday, December 17-18, from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Items collected will be donated to the HAVEN shelter in Pontiac. The groups are asking for socks, towels, wash cloth sets, full- and queen-sized linens, men’s lounge and PJs (all sizes), and winter coats (men’s all sizes, women all sizes, and girls sizes 8-10).

The drive-thru drop-off is located in the front of Clarkston High School outside the cafeteria.