Winter honors for Mountaineers

Clarkston Everest Collegiate athletic teams finished the winter season with new titles.

The Everest Boys JV Basketball team finished as Catholic High School League champions.

The Everest Boys Varsity Basketball team finished as league champions and district champions.

The Everest Girls Varsity Basketball team finished as district champions.

Everest Competitive Cheer finished as CHSL champions.

The Catholic High School League recognized Everest athletes for All-Catholic, All-League, and All-Academic.

Receiving All-Catholic honors are Celeste James, girls basketball; Lucas Cross, Johnny Nedwick, Joseph Thibodeau, Luke Walker, boys basketball; Erin Booms and Scarlett Hamilton, competitive cheer.

Receiving All-League honors are Celine Legg, Sarah Bradley, girls basketball; Sawyer Arbogast, Gavin Harris, boys basketball; and Molly Burgess, competitive cheer.

Receiving All-Academic honors are Audrey Beauchamp, girls basketball; Nathaniel Beggs, boys basketball; and Allison Tong, competitive cheer.

Coaches were also recognized for their efforts as Everest Competitive Cheer Coach Nancy Strach was named District Coach of the Year and Everest Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Rich Cross was named CHSL Intersectional II Coach of the Year.