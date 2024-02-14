Winter storms damage

The recent snow storms brought down a number of trees and tree branches throughout the city.
While the DPW will remove branches and cuttings that originated from trees in the city easement (typically the space between the road and the sidewalk), the city does not have the capacity to pick up branches from other trees in residents’ yards.
If you are uncertain about the easement location, call the city office at 248-625-1559.
