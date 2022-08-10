Wolfpack team places 20th in GLR

The Clarkston Wolfpack runners group has met on Saturday mornings at Depot Park to run for years.

Years ago the group organized into teams of ten to participate in the Great Lake Relay, now called the GLR Michigan Outback Relay, where participants run over 270 miles in three days across Michigan.

This year brought the return of the Clarkston Wolfpack to the GLR Michigan Outback Relay where the team traversed to northern Michigan from Wolverine to Petoskey, Petoskey to Grayling, and Grayling to Empire, July 15-17. The course traversed difficult-to-navigate and sometimes difficult-to-find portions of the North Country Trail (NCT) and Shore to Shore Trail.

Participants included Anne Clifton, a member of the original Wolfpack team years ago as well as Joshua Nelson, Jamie and Paul Rodriguez, Scott Gobrogge, Randy Purol, Matt Ludwa, George Skene, David Dearing, and Mary Williams. Pat and Jeff Roselli supported the team. Pat and her late husband Carl also used to participate on the Wolfpack team. Jeff used to support the team on bike as a teenager. Members of the original Wolfpack team followed the team’s progress through Facebook post updates – when cell signal was available to the team.

Despite a bit of backtracking, a dead car battery, and other challenges, the team placed 20th of 35 teams in the open division. The team also had the second largest handicap on the course. Congratulations to the Wolfpack for reviving a long-standing tradition and for a successful, fun relay.