Wolfpack Update for April 20, 2022

Wolves score big in trio of wins

Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse continued their winning streak with three victories last week.

They posted two wins on Saturday with wins over Brighton and Rockford.

Zaiden Green led in the 16-11 win over Brighton with four goals. Ryan Phyle had three goals. Evan McClorey had three goals and two assists. Ryan Berry had two goals and two assists. Everett Edwards and Michael Ferman both had one goal and one assist. Ellis York and Tyler Cray had one goal each. Davis York and Caden Ladd had on assist each.

McClorey led in the 10-9 win over Rockford with five goals and one assist. Green and Ferman each had one goal and one assist. Berry, Phyle and Cray each scored one goal. Ellis York had two assists.

The Wolves opened the week against Oxford on Tuesday, April 13 with a 18-1 win after dominating the first half with 15 goals.

Ellis York led Clarkston with three goals and one assist. Green had three goals. Phyle had two goals. McClorey and Berry each had two goals and two assists.

Blake Berry, Rayce Septer, Ryan Martindale, Cray and Ferman each had one goal and one assist. Gavin Pate scored one goal and Ladd had one assist.

The Wolves opened the week against Bloomfield Hills. They head to Birmingham Seaholm on Thursday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows. They host St. Mike’s – Toronto on Saturday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Soccer goes 1-1

Kickers split last week’s games.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team opened the week on Monday, April 11 with a 3-2 win over L’Anse Creuse North with goals from Emma Bradley, Micaela Holbein and Avery Perkins.

They lost the following day to Birmingham Seaholm, 3-2. Holbein and Perkins scored for the Wolves.

They opened this week against Farmington. Their Monday game against Clawson was cancelled due to snow. They head to White Lake Lakeland on Saturday. JV plays at 10 a.m., varsity follows.

They host Royal Oak on Tuesday, April 26 at Clarkston High School Stadium. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Home-opening triumph over Berkley

Clarkston Varsity Baseball won their home opener against Berkley last Friday, 16-3.

Brady Krzciok and Luke Spicer had two hits. Lucas McKinney, Hunter Mars and Preston Stout had two RBIs each.

Spicer pitched for two innings and had two strikeouts.

They won their game at Troy Athens on April 13, 5-4.

Jackson Valentino had three RBIs off his two hits. Carson White had two hits during the game. Lucas McKinney and Luke Spicer each had one RBI.

McKinney pitched for 3.2 innings and had six strikeouts.

The Wolves opened last week with a 4-1 loss to Grand Blanc, April 11.

Mason King and Spicer each had one hit. King had one RBI.

Trevor Busyn pitched for 5.2 innings and had ten strikeouts. Spicer pitched for two innings and had three strikeouts.

The Wolves at Stoney Creek on Wednesday for a double header beginning at 4 p.m. They host Stoney Creek on Friday, 4 p.m. They play a double header at Macomb Dakota on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

They are back home on Monday when they host Rochester Adams for a double header, 4 p.m.

Tied on court

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis battled the winds and league foes last Thursday.

They finished the day splitting their OAA Red meet with Stoney Creek, 4-4.The Wolves swept all flights for Singles.

Clarkston hosts Troy on Tuesday, April 26, Walled Lake Central on April 27, and Notre Dame Prep on April 28, 4 p.m.