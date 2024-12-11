Wolfpack Update for December 11, 2024

Clarkston Boys Basketball

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team went 2-0 to start the winter season with wins over Lake Orion and Sterling Heights Stevenson.

The Wolves opened the season with a 49-38 win over the Dragons at Lake Orion High School, Dec. 10. Quinn Rosenberg and Hayden Barrow led, both with 13 points for the night. Hayden Flavin scored ten points. John Kaul had six points and Cole Charter had four points.

The Wolves followed it with a 78-50 win at Stevenson on Friday. Kaul led with a career high of 19 points with four steals and three rebounds. Flavin had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ace Walters had 12 points and three assists; Charter had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds; and Shane Dasuqi had nine points and two steals.

Clarkston opened the week against Troy. They host Northville on Friday in the OAA/KLAA Challenge. Freshman play at 4 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity follows. All three games are at Clarkston High School.

The JV and varsity teams host Ferndale on Tuesday, Dec. 17. JV starts the night at 5:30 p.m.

Clarkston Bowling

The Clarkston Boys and Girls Bowling teams began the winter season with the OAA Singles tournament at Collier Lanes in Oxford, Dec. 2.

The bowlers were led by Katie Stephens who made the All-Tournament team with a second place finish. Nate Petiprin also made match play with a seventh place finish in his first varsity event.

The next day the boys varsity and junior varsity teams cruised to huge victories over Birmingham led by Jackson Artiss with a 244 game.

Clarkston competed in the Early Bird Tournament on Saturday where Stephens earned her second all tournament team medal of the season with a fourth place finish.

The Wolves opened the week against West Bloomfield. They head to Bloomfield Hills on Wednesday.

They head to the Cougar Classic tournament in Macomb County on Saturday before returning to their home, Century Bowl, to compete in the Lakeland Invitational on Sunday.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price